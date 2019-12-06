Metals, mining stocks mired in the red after strong U.S. jobs data

Precious metals miners (GDX -1.7% ) are shunned in today's broad-based stock market rally, as stronger than expected U.S. jobs data alleviates economic concerns that had sparked safe-haven demand for gold and silver.

February Comex gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) -1.2% to $1,465.70/oz., wiping out a weekly gain, and January silver -2.3% to $16.57/oz.

The jobs report is "a blow-away number: It means there will be no more interest-rate cut, which is bearish for gold," says Phil Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Among gold and silver names: GOLD -1% , WPM -1.7% , AEM -1.8% , HMY -2% , SBGL -2.2% , GFI -2.6% , KGC -2.7% , EXK -2.8% , FSM -3.4% , PAAS -3.6% , AUY -4.1% , AG -5.1% , AU -5.3% , HL -6.8% .

ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, SIL, JDST, XME, GOEX, SGDM, ASA, RING, SLVP, GOAU, SGDJ, GDXX, GDXS