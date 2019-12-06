Metals, mining stocks mired in the red after strong U.S. jobs data

Precious metals miners (GDX -1.7%) are shunned in today's broad-based stock market rally, as stronger than expected U.S. jobs data alleviates economic concerns that had sparked safe-haven demand for gold and silver.
February Comex gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) -1.2% to $1,465.70/oz., wiping out a weekly gain, and January silver -2.3% to $16.57/oz.
The jobs report is "a blow-away number: It means there will be no more interest-rate cut, which is bearish for gold," says Phil Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
Among gold and silver names: GOLD -1%, WPM -1.7%, AEM -1.8%, HMY -2%, SBGL -2.2%, GFI -2.6%, KGC -2.7%, EXK -2.8%, FSM -3.4%, PAAS -3.6%, AUY -4.1%, AG -5.1%, AU -5.3%, HL -6.8%.
ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, SIL, JDST, XME, GOEX, SGDM, ASA, RING, SLVP, GOAU, SGDJ, GDXX, GDXS
