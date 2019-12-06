3M planning $1B sale of drug delivery systems unit - Bloomberg

3M (MMM +3.8% ) is exploring a sale of its drug delivery systems unit in a deal that could fetch ~$1B, and is working with an adviser to run an auction process for the business, Bloomberg reports.

The drug delivery systems business, which makes products including asthma inhalers and skin patches, likely will draw interest from P-E firms, according to the report.

3M dropped 1.7% yesterday after CFO Michael Roman told the Credit Suisse Industrials conference that the company's Q4 "looks a lot like Q3," and said "there's still a lot of uncertainty out there" following recent trips to China and Europe.