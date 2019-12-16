Key events this week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of December 15 - 21 for healthcare investors.
SUNDAY (12/15): FDA action date for Avadel Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AVDL) AV001, a sterile injectable for use in a hospital setting. Update: FDA approved.
TUESDAY (12/17): FDA advisory committee meeting on AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Lynparza for maintenance treatment of adenocarcinoma and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): Conference call on 2020 guidance.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO): R&D Day, NYC.
WEDNESDAY (12/18): FDA advisory committee meeting on Epizyme's (NASDAQ:EPZM) tazemetostat for epitheloid sarcoma.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK): Analyst meeting, Irving, TX.
