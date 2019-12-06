Taseko, First Nations group agree to New Prosperity litigation standstill

Taseko Mines (TGB +2.4% ) moves higher after saying it reached agreement with the Tŝilhqot'in Nation to a standstill on some outstanding litigation and regulatory matters related to the conflict over the proposed New Prosperity copper and gold mine in British Columbia.

Tŝilhqot'in is opposed to the development of the open pit mine near Teztan Biny (Fish Lake), which it considers a sacred lake.

New Prosperity is the largest undeveloped copper/gold deposit in Canada, with a 1B-ton measured and indicated resource containing 5.3B lbs. of copper and 13.3M oz. of gold.