PFAS chemical makers climb as Congress makes no decision

"Forever chemical" makers are bouncing off yesterday's slump after no final decision was made on the PFAS designation as a "hazardous chemical."

Chemours (CC +13.3% ) jumps as much as 17% after dropping yesterday; MMM +3.8% , DD +2.8% , CTVA +1.9% .

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Pallone reportedly agreed to drop the language for provisions to tighten the regulation of "forever chemicals" through the FY 2020 defense authorization bill.

Height Capital analyst Josh Price says Senate and House leadership could still push for stronger PFAS provisions before the deal is finalized, but the news should temporarily improve sentiment around PFAS manufacturers.

Susquehanna's Tom Claps says even in the event of a future "hazardous" designation by Congress or the EPA, the near-term risk to CC, CTVA, DD and MMM in terms of remediation costs should still be low.