IES Holdings +8% post Q4 results

IES Holdings (IESC +8.6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 22.5% Y/Y to $293.6M, and Adj. net income of $12.5M (+26% Y/Y).

Revenue by segments: Commercial & Industrial $77.7M (+0.13% Y/Y); Communications $91M (+50.2% Y/Y); Infrastructure Solutions $36.8M (+37.3% Y/Y); and Residential $88.1M (+16.8% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 50 bps to 17.3%; and operating margin improved by 111 bps to 4.7%.

Adj. EBITDA was $17M (+31.8% Y/Y); and margin improved by 42 bps to 5.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $38.7M, compared to $12.2M a year ago.

Company’s backlog was ~$537M as of September 30, 2019.

During the quarter company repurchased 68,872 shares at an average price of $18.80 per share.

