Deutsche Bank to pay €15M in money laundering probe

Deutsche Bank (DB +0.5% ) agrees to pay €15M ($16.6M) in penalties to end a probe into possible money laundering and tax evasion involving German clients.

DB and the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office say the settlement reflects shortcomings in the bank's compliance and filing of suspicious activity reports involving German clients connected to offshore accounts during 2015-18.

At the same time, the Frankfurt prosecutor says it closed its parallel criminal probe into two DB employees without bringing any action against them, citing a lack of evidence.