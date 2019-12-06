Bayer, plaintiffs agree to postpone glyphosate lawsuits for settlement talks

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.3% ) has reached a deal with plaintiffs that would postpone two upcoming trials in California over the alleged cancer-causing effects of its glyphosate-based weedkillers to allow more time for settlement talks.

Bayer says the postponements will provide more time for it and representatives of the plaintiffs to "engage constructively in the mediation process."

The company, which is facing 42,700 U.S. plaintiffs, is widely expected eventually to settle the litigation, with analysts estimating the size of a future settlement at $8B-$12B.