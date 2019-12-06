Cambridge Analytica deceived FB users - FTC

An FTC opinion says Cambridge Analytica engaged in "deceptive practices to harvest personal information from tens of millions of Facebook (FB +0.8% ) users for voter profiling and targeting."

The FTC also finds that the firm used deceptive practices related to its participation in the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework.

In the final order, the FTC bans Cambridge from "misrepresentations about the extent to which it protects the privacy and confidentiality of personal information" and its participation in the Shield framework or "other similar regulatory or standard-setting organization."

In July, Facebook agreed to pay a record $5B fine to the FTC to settle a probe into its privacy practices.