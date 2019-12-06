Tesla sliced up three different ways

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas seemingly covers all the bases on Tesla (TSLA +2% ) with a Bull-case scenario of $500 and bear-case scenario of $10 laid out yesterday.

Morgan Stanley's number-crunching on the $500 PT: "Same core auto business assumptions, but an 11% WACC and 12x exit EBITDA multiple, which supports a $294/share valuation for Tesla Auto. We add our base case assumptions for Tesla Mobility at a 9% WACC, implying $105 per share. Tesla Mobility valued at a DCF to 2030 with a 30% tax rate and terminal growth rate of 3%. We add $41 for Tesla Energy and SCTY, assuming services & other is valued at 2x 2019E revenue. $20 for Cybertruck and $40 for a more bullish China scenario."

Morgan Stanley's bear case scenario of $10 (0.8X 2023 EPS) gives no discrete valuation for Tesla's solar, energy, or autonomy assets. Economic and political risk for Tesla are also factored in.

Overall, the firm keeps an Equal-weight rating on Tesla and base case price target of $250 (~19X the 2023 EPS estimate) that factors in discounted cash flow model for the full maturation of the Model S/X/3 and geographic growth. The $250 PT from MS is below the average sell-side price target of $308.24.