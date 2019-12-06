U.S. rig count falls for seventh straight week

The number of rigs actively drilling in the U.S. posts its seventh straight decline, down by another 3 to 799, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.

Oil rigs fell by 5 to 663 while gas rigs gained 2 to 133 and 3 rigs were classified as miscellaneous.

WTI January crude oil +0.9% to $59/bbl following OPEC's agreement on additional production cuts.

