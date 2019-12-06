The Irishman performs well for Netflix

Netflix's (NFLX +1.5% ) The Irishman is estimated to have been viewed by 13.2M viewer in its first five days of release. The Nielsen data doesn't include viewing on devices like laptops, tablets or smartphones.

The strong showing came after a very limited theater run for the Martin Scorsese gangster film.

The only other only Netflix titles to have performed better was Bird Box, which attracted 16.9M viewers over its first five days when it streamed late last year.

The Irishman is expected to land some Golden Globe and Oscar nominations shortly.