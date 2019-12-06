More on Star Group Q4 earnings

Star Group (SGU +1.5% ) reported Q4 sales increased 2.7% Y/Y to $235.9M, primarily due to higher service and installation sales as well as an 8.9% increase in total volume sold, offset by lower selling prices.

Home heating oil and propane volume increased 14.3% to 21.9M gallons due to acquisitions and the timing of certain summertime deliveries, partially offset by net customer attrition and other factors.

Consolidated gross profit rose by 11.7%, due to acquisitions, higher home heating oil and propane margins, and an increase in home heating oil and propane volume sold within the base business.

However, the company posted wider net loss to $33.9M, while adjusted EBITDA loss reduced to $28.9M

In December 2019, the Company entered into an amended and restated revolving credit facility agreement with a bank syndicate that enables the Company to borrow up to $300M on a revolving line of credit and provides for a $130M senior secured term loan

