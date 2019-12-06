Encana cut at Barclays but shares rise on OPEC+ production deal

Encana (ECA +2.9% ) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $5 price target, slashed from $11, at Barclays, citing the company's leverage and "below average" total return yield.

While ECA has enjoyed positive operational momentum in the STACK with lower costs and six-month oil production exceeding its type curve, the play is a "show-me" story that will take time to prove out, Barclays analyst Janine Wai says.

ECA and other oil and gas names are broadly higher today following OPEC's agreement on additional production cuts.

ECA's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.