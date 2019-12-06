Strike ends at Teck Resources' Andacollo mine in Chile

Teck Resources (TECK +1.7% ) says operations have resumed at its Carmen de Andacollo mine in Chile after the Andacollo Workers Union ratified a new 36-month collective agreement, ending a strike that began in mid-October.

Royal Gold (RGLD -2.9% ) owns the right to purchase 100% of the payable gold produced from Andacollo until 900K oz. have been delivered and 50% of the payable gold thereafter.

Andacollo produced ~15K metric tons of copper during H1; Teck says the strike did not have a major impact on 2019 output.