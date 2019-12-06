SoftBank will win WeWork bet - Bernstein

Bernstein thinks WeWork's (WE) "valuation is justified if you believe in the long-term, 'office space' will be a managed service outsourced to professionals -- and that WeWork will be the leading global player."

The group of analysts says investors are "fixated" on the heavy losses related to rapid expansion.

Bernstein compares WeWork to Starbucks and says WE could experience similar brand effects and economy of scale.

The analysts acknowledge the inherent risks with a business model that's sensitive to capacity utilization but believes those risks can be managed.

As for SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) bailout of WeWork, Bernstein suspects "SoftBank will have the last laugh when they bring the company back to market in a few years -- bigger and profitable."