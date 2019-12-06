Owens Corning wins spot on Goldman's Conviction List

Owens Corning (OC +0.3% ) is little changed even after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Conviction Buy rating and $80 price target.

Goldman analyst Susan Maklari expects relative outperformance from OC heading into 2020 driven by greater than expected top-line and margin expansion in its insulation and roofing segments, which comes as new home construction recovers from its late 2018 and early 2019 slowdown on the back of lower rates.

OC's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.