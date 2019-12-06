Petrobras CEO wants fast sale of Braskem, improved Brazil auction process

Petrobras (PBR +2.3% ) CEO Roberto Castello Branco says he wants to sell the company's stake in Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem (BAK +3.3% ) within a year.

Creditors of construction conglomerate Odebrecht, which also has a large stake in BAK, reportedly are in advanced talks to delay the sale of the crown jewel asset for another 2-3 years, but "it's a very long period of time to sell a company," Castello Branco tells a meeting of investors in London.

The CEO also says the Brazilian government's process for offering offshore oil blocks must be refined, with the current bidding system allowing PBR a privileged position.

Last month, no major global oil companies committed to participate in an auction for the blocks in a major blow to Brazil's ambitions of developing the sector.