Halliburton lays off 70 California employees in latest round of cuts

Halliburton (HAL +4.1% ) is laying off ~70 employees at its Bakersfield plant in California amid the slowdown in oil and gas drilling activity, according to a filing with state authorities.

The news follows HAL's announced plant closure in Oklahoma that caused layoffs of more than 800 employee; in October, the company cut 650 jobs across Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota.

Evidence of the industry's slump: More than 50 frac spreads have left the Permian Basin this year, according to estimates from the Primary Vision consultancy firm.