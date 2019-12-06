Halliburton lays off 70 California employees in latest round of cuts

Halliburton (HAL +4.1%) is laying off ~70 employees at its Bakersfield plant in California amid the slowdown in oil and gas drilling activity, according to a filing with state authorities.
The news follows HAL's announced plant closure in Oklahoma that caused layoffs of more than 800 employee; in October, the company cut 650 jobs across Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota.
Evidence of the industry's slump: More than 50 frac spreads have left the Permian Basin this year, according to estimates from the Primary Vision consultancy firm.
