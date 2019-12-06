Stocks rally following upbeat jobs report, trade optimism

Stocks racked up impressive gains after a blowout jobs report showed the U.S. economy is still going strong, as 266K jobs were added in November - much better than analysts had forecast - and the unemployment rate matched a 50-year low 3.5%.

Also supporting investor sentiment, the University of Michigan's main index of consumer sentiment jumped sharply, showing Americans' economic outlook has improved in recent weeks, and China said it had started to exempt some U.S. agricultural purchases from tariffs, lifting hopes for a trade deal ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline for new tariffs on consumer goods.

The rally wiped out virtually all losses from earlier in the week, with the Dow Jones average and the Nasdaq Composite losing just 0.1% and the S&P 500 gaining 0.2%.

The energy sector (+2%) led today's broad-based advance following news that the OPEC+ group agreed to cut production by 500K bbl/day through next March, with Saudi Arabia also offering up an additional 400K-barrel cut of its own.

January WTI crude oil settled 1.3% higher to $59.20/bbl, surging more than 7% for the week in its best showing since June.

Among individual stocks today, Dow components Apple (+1.9%), J.P. Morgan (+1.5%) and Nike (+1.3%) set new all-time highs amid the euphoria.

Meanwhile, safe-haven assets were shunned, with gold futures falling 1.2% and U.S. Treasury prices slipping, pushing the two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield 5 bps higher to 1.84%.