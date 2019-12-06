NextEra wins lifespan extensions for Florida nuclear plants

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has granted an unprecedented lifespan extension to NextEra Energy's (NYSE:NEE) Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station on Florida's coast.

Licenses for two reactors at the Florida Power & Light nuclear plant were renewed through 2052 and 2053, extending their lifespan to 80 years from 60 years, the first time a license has been extended for such a long period, the NRC said.

Environmental groups opposed any extension because of risks from rising sea levels and other climate change impacts.

The Turkey Point plant at Biscayne Bay south of downtown Miami is ~20 ft. above sea level, but its cooling canals and other safety equipment are lower.