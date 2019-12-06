Steel rules for cars stalling revised NAFTA progress - Bloomberg

Rules governing steel and aluminum in cars have emerged as the latest obstacle to completing a revised NAFTA agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada in time for congressional approval by year-end, Bloomberg reports.

The countries are discussing the part of the deal that requires 70% of steel and aluminum in vehicles to come from North America to receive duty-free treatment, after the U.S. proposed counting only steel and aluminum slab toward the 70% threshold, according to the report.

The demand would complicate qualification for cars produced in Mexico, whose slabs often originate in Brazil, Japan and Germany.

