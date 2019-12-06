U.S. oil firms vented or flared record amount of gas in 2018

Oil companies are burning a record amount of natural gas instead moving it to market and selling it, according to a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The volume of U.S. natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) reported as vented and flared reached its highest-ever average annual level of 1.28B cf/day in 2018, the EIA says, adding that the percentage of gas vented and flared rose to 1.25% from 0.84% in 2017.

At the current market price of $2.41/MMBtu, ~$1.1B worth of natural gas was wasted during the year.

Texas and North Dakota accounted for 51% and 31%, respectively, of the total U.S. vented and flared natural gas.

Pipeline operator Williams (NYSE:WMB) recently filed an anti-flaring lawsuit against the Texas Railroad Commission, arguing the state agency grants flaring permits too easily instead of requiring oil producers to move it to market.

