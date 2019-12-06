U.S. Congress reportedly near deal on annual defense policy bill

Lawmakers are said to be near a compromise on a $700B U.S. military policy bill, easing worries that Congress could fail to pass the legislation before year-end for the first time in 58 years.

Aides from the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, which write the annual National Defense Authorization Act, tell Reuters that a compromise bill could be announced as soon as early next week after months of negotiations.

Potentially relevant tickers include LMT, NOC, GD, BA, UTX, RTN, HII, TXT, LHX, KTOS, MRCY, AJRD

Some major sticking points, such as funding a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, reportedly will be left out of the NDAA, while others were resolved.

The bill also is said to include sanctions aimed at blocking construction of Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.