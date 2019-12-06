PG&E announces $13.5B settlement in California wildfires

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it reached a settlement with victims of the 2017 northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire which obliterated the town of Paradise, agreeing to pay them $13.5B in damages.

The settlement will resolve all claims arising from those fires, including the 2017 Tubbs Fire, as well as all claims arising from the 2015 Butte Fire and 2016 Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland.

Under the settlement, PG&E will pay half of the $13.5B in cash and half in stock, a major concession to fire victims who were concerned the utility's stock could be too risky.

But the deal is seen as a win for the company, which has been wooing fire victims away from a rival Chapter 11 plan proposed by bondholders led by Elliott Management.