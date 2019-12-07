XBiotech out-licenses anti-inflammatory antibody to Janssen for up to $1.35B

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) inks an agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Biotech for global rights to anti-inflammatory candidate bermekimab.

Under the terms of the deal, XBIT will receive $750M upfront and up to $600M in milestones. It will also generate additional revenue over the next two years via a manufacturing supply and clinical services agreement with Janssen.

XBIT will use the proceeds to fund the advancement of its next generation True Human anti-IL-1⍺ antibody program, additional pipeline candidates and potential stock buybacks.

Bermekimab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) the pro-inflammatory protein interleukin-1alpha (IL-1α).