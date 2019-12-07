J&J CAR-T shows significant treatment benefit in refractory MM patients

Preliminary data from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CARTITUDE-1, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies' BCMA-targeted CAR-T candidate JNJ-68284528 (JNJ-4528) in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma (MM) patients showed, what the company called, "early and deep" responses. The results were presented at ASH in Orlando.

Treated patients (n=29) received a median of five prior lines of therapy. The overall response rate (ORR) was 100% at a median follow-up of six months, including a 69% complete response rate. 100% of evaluable patients achieved early minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative status at day 28 post-infusion. At month 6, 93% (n=27/29) were progression-free.

On the safety front, the most common adverse events were cytokine release syndrome (CRS) (93%) (most mild or moderate), neutropenia (93%), anemia (86%) and thrombocytopenia (86%). The most common serious/life-threatening/fatal adverse events were neutropenia (93%), thrombocytopenia (69%) and anemia (55%). One participant died of CRS complications at day 99. Median onset of CRS was seven days post-infusion with a median duration of four days.

A dose of 0.75x106 CAR+ viable T cells/kg will be used in the Phase 2 portion.

The company says JNJ-4528 is a structurally differentiated CAR-T with two BCMA-targeting single domain antibodies. It is being evaluated in China in a Phase 1/2 trial, LEGEND-2, by development partner Nanjing-based Legend Biotech under the identifier LCAR-B38M.

