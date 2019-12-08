Trade data out of China

China's exports dropped 1.1% in dollar terms in November from a year earlier, while imports rose 0.3% (the first Y/Y growth since April), resulting in a trade surplus of $38.73B for the month.

"If a phase one trade deal is struck and there is no further escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions, the drag on China's exports from higher U.S. tariffs will likely ease through 2020," said Sylvia Sheng, global multi-asset strategist at JPMorgan.

Imports from the U.S. rose for the first time since August last year, with the China's trade surplus with the U.S. for November standing at $24.6B, easing from the previous month's surplus of $26.45B.

