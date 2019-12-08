Microsoft working on JEDI despite Amazon protest

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) protest of the Pentagon's JEDI cloud computing contract hasn't delayed Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from working on the deal.

"We were working every day before we won that contract to make the product better," Microsoft President Brad Smith told CNBC at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

Amazon had been considered a favorite for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud contract, which could be worth up to $10B over a decade, before Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner.