Avid Bioservices Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, December 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.34M (+40.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CDMO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.