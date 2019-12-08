Toll Brothers Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, December 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.19B (-11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, TOL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.