Vail Resorts Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, December 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.99 (-12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $257.56M (+17.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.