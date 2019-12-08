Caseys General Stores Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, December 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.15 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.53B (-0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CASY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.