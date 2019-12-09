Disney reaches $10B at global box office

Frozen II pushed the studio past the milestone this weekend by bringing in another $125M worldwide.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) already broke the annual global box office record back in July, as the Lion King remake pushed the company past its own $7.6B record set in 2016.

It's also pretty remarkable as Disney reached the mark without the help of recently acquired 20th Century Fox (which grossed $2B at the box office this year), or Star Wars, which will likely provide another $500M+ before the end of 2019.