Sanofi to buy Synthorx for $2.5B

Bolstering its immuno-oncology pipeline, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) for $68 per share in cash, representing a 172% premium to the latter's closing price on Dec. 6.

"This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to build a portfolio of high-quality assets and to lead with innovation, as you will hear at our Capital Markets Day tomorrow," said CEO Paul Hudson.

"Additionally, it is aligned with our goal to build our oncology franchise with potentially practice-changing medicines and novel combinations."