T-Mobile, Sprint defend merger in court

In a case slated to start this morning, a coalition of 13 states and the District of Columbia, all led by their attorneys general, will face off against T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) over their $26.5B deal.

Both the DOJ and the FCC have already allowed the merger to proceed after reaching an agreement with Dish Network, which will by Sprint's prepaid businesses including Boost and Virgin Mobile.

However, the states argue those regulatory bodies erred in their decision, stating the tie-up of the third and fourth largest wireless carrier will limit competition and lead to higher prices.