Big Tech may pose risk to financial stability - FSB

In a new report released Sunday, the Financial Stability Board called for "vigilant monitoring" of the tech industry's shift into financial services.

"The risks are similar to those from financial firms more broadly, stemming from leverage, maturity transformation and liquidity mismatches, as well as operational risks."

They would also crimp the ability of banks to generate capital through retained profits, while widespread access to customer data may mean that Big Tech could dominate the market for certain services.

See the full report here