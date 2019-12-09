Tullow Oil tanks after CEO resigns, dividend suspended

Shares in Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) plunged more than 58% in London today as CEO Paul McDade stepped down, as well as the company's exploration director Angus McCoss.

Production forecast cut... The company now expects net output in 2019 to average around 87K barrels of oil per day - due largely to lower production from the TEN and Jubilee fields in Ghana - vs. 88.2K barrels per day in 2018.

Tullow also scrapped its dividend, and said it would reassess the group's cost base and future investment plans.