Stocks turn cautious ahead of big week

U.S. stock index futures are suggesting a pause from Friday's job-fueled rally, currently lower by 0.1% , as investors prepare for a series of major event risks later this week.

Brexit is on watch ahead of a U.K. general election, a tariff deadline looms with China, while the Fed and ECB will hold their final policy meetings of the year.

House Democrats could also vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump, while economic reports include updates on producer/consumer prices and retail sales.