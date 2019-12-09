Achieve +22% premarket after FDA meeting on cytisinicline development program

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announces an update on the cytisinicline clinical development program.

The FDA has agreed with the overall Phase 3 study designs of the company that will utilize the simplified cytisinicline dosing schedule of 3.0 mg administered three times daily and the duration of 6 and 12 weeks of treatment.

Minimal changes to the Phase 3 protocol were discussed and agreed upon by both Achieve and the FDA. No changes were required for the primary and secondary analyses.

Achieve agreed to complete a second chronic toxicology study supporting the 12 weeks of treatment prior to initiating the Phase 3 program. The chronic toxicology study report is expected to be available in Q1 2020.

The Phase 3 program is expected to begin in H1 2020.