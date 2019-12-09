ArQule up 101% premarket on Merck bid

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has agreed to acquire ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) for $20 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at $2.7B.

ArQule's lead candidate is ARQ 531, an oral BTK inhibitor in Phase 2 development for B-cell malignancies.

Shares up 101% premarket on robust volume.

Update: ARQL will host an investor event this morning starting at 8:00 am ET to discuss ARQ 531 data being presented at ASH. A conference call and webcast will start at 8:15 am ET. The ASH presentation of Phase 1 results is scheduled for today at 6:00 pm ET.