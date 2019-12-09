Canopy Growth hires Constellation exec as CEO

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) announces that David Klein has been appointed as the company's CEO to replace the departing Mark Zekulin.

Klein will take over the position on January 14.

Klein has served in a number of senior leadership capacities over the past 14 years at Constellation Brands. His capabilities are said to include extensive CPG and beverage alcohol industry experience, strong financial orientation, and experience operating in highly regulated markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe.

CGC +1.98% premarket to $19.02.

Source: Press Release