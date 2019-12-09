Lumentum Holdings announces $850M convertible notes offering

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) to offer $850M of convertible senior unsecured notes due in 2026 in a private placement.

Initial purchaser over-allotment is an additional $127.5M of the notes.

The company intends to use ~$196M of the net proceeds of the offering to repay in full all amounts outstanding under its term loan credit facility, and a portion of the net proceeds to purchase up to ~$200M of its common stock and the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, working capital and potential acquisitions.