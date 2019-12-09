Dana updates on new inverter technology

Dana (NYSE:DAN) says it will showcase its highly efficient silicon carbide inverter developed for e-racing at the CTI Berlin event running from December 9-12.

The company says the Dana TM4 SiC inverter is capable of supporting up to 900 volts, a higher voltage level than traditional inverters. The inverter is also said to help maximize battery efficiency.

The Dana TM4 SiC technology inverters are capable of supporting more than 800 volts for passenger cars and 900 volts for race cars.

Dana TM4 is developing the technology for large-volume production to meet the growing demands for high performance inverters.

Source: Press Release