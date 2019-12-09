Apple on watch as tariff deadline approaches

Wedbush updates on the "make or break" week for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and tech as the December 15th tariff deadline approaches rapidly with a U.S.-China trade deal tantalizingly close.

"Apple has the most to lose/gain from the December 15 line in the sand. With ~40% of iPhones sold globally coming out of the US, the additional 15% tariff set for December 15th would ultimately result in a ~4% hit to EPS or roughly $0.50 in FY20 if the tariff ultimately went into effect without any exemption. To this point, the first and major question on the minds of investors is around if Apple will fully absorb this tariff from iPhones and other hardware (Macs, iPads, AirPods) produced from its flagship Foxconn factory in China if this tariff situation heads into 2020 or instead directly pass the incremental costs to consumers which will modestly dent demand in the US," writes analyst Dan Ives.

"We believe the overall China tariff/demand situation represents an overhang on Apple shares and will remain a lingering dark cloud over the story and semi names until a deal is done, although our Cupertino bull thesis and SOTP services growth story remains unchanged. Our near-term take continues to be closer cooperation and negotiations around the growing IP theft issue is a potential long-term positive for US tech vendors and remains the key issue that needs to be smoothed out this week between US/China before Trump signs on the dotted line," he adds.

Wedbush maintains its Outperform rating on Apple and a price target of $325. The firm thinks Apple and other tech stocks will have another +5% "relief rally" at the end of the year if a trade agreement is struck before the key December 15th deadline.