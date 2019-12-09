Fate Therapeutics up 23% premarket on encouraging data on multantigen CAR T

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is up 23% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive preclinical data on FT596, the first multantigen CAR T-cell immunotherapy candidate to be cleared for clinical trials in the U.S. The data were presented at ASH in Orlando.

Results from a humanized mouse model of CD19-positive lymphoma showed a durable anti-tumor effect and extended survival similar to primary CAR T cells. When combined with rituximab (Roche's Rituxan), FT596 showed enhanced killing of CD20-positive lymphoma cells compared to rituximab alone.

In preparation of the start of Phase 1 development, it recently completed a small-scale production run of 300 cryopreserved infusion-ready doses at a cost of ~$2,500 each.

FT596 is an off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell line engineered with three anti-tumor functional modalities (current patient- and donor-specific CAR T therapies recognize only one antigen).

