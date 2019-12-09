The trucking bloodbath continues as Celadon (OTCPK:CGIP) prepares to file for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 no later than Wednesday, internal sources told FreightWaves.

It's poised to be the largest truckload bankruptcy in history, with the company employing more than 3,200 drivers and taking in more than $1B in gross revenue as recently as 2015.

More recent numbers are difficult to come by because Celadon had to restate its financial reporting after mismanagement and a complex accounting scandal led former executives to be indicted on Dec. 5.

Related: HTLD, WERN, SAIA, CVTI, ULH, DSKE, PATI, ODFL, KNX, MRTN, PTSI, XPO, JBHT, SNDR, LSTR, ARCB, USX, YRCW, USAK