Chevron downgraded at Citi as safe haven status 'overplayed'

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -0.8% pre-market after Citigroup downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $120 price target, trimmed from $135, saying the company's status as a safe haven within the energy sector may have been "overplayed."

Citi's Alastair Syme says CVX has benefited from balance sheet strength and clear capital allocation but believes there is now little difference with Exxon Mobil after CVX shares have outperformed.

"Anemic returns and signs of problematic project execution reflect growing complacency across the peers," Syme writes.

CVX's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.