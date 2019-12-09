Thor Industries +2% after posting margin improvement

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) reports FQ1 revenue from the North American towable ($1.20B) and North America motorized ($416M) businesses ahead of expectations, while the European RVs business revenue ($493M) came in below consensus.

Gross margin was reported at 14.3% of sales vs. 11.8% a year ago. Favorable overall product mix and reductions in material, labor and warranty cost percentages in the North American RV segment were offset only partially by the gross profit margin from the European RV segment.

"We are optimistic about our prospects for improved results in FY20, particularly following such a solid start to the fiscal year. Attendance and feedback from recent shows in Düsseldorf, Germany; Hershey, Pennsylvania; Fontana, California; and our Open House in Elkhart, Indiana, have been very positive," says CEO Bob Martin.

"Consistent with our comments from last quarter, our outlook for North American markets is to remain relatively flat, or decline modestly, in fiscal 2020, barring a significant macroeconomic change, with the potential for better results should retail demand strengthen. For the European retail market, we expect to see modest growth similar to fiscal 2019."

Shares of Thor Industries are up 1.79% in premarket trading to $68.98.

Previously: Thor EPS beats by $0.26, misses on revenue (Dec. 9)