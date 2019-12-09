SL Green signs Amazon to lease in NYC

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) signs Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to a new 335,408-square-foot lease at 410 Tenth Ave., previously known as 460 West 34th Street.
Along with SLG's previously announced lease with First Republic Bank, the building is now 96.2% leased.
In May, SL Green acquired a majority and controlling interest in the building that runs the full block front of Tenth Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets, near Hudson Yards.
Q4-to-date, SL Green has signed 1,157,104 square feet of office and retail leases.
Now read: Xcel Energy: The Wonder Kid »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on SLG