SL Green signs Amazon to lease in NYC

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) signs Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to a new 335,408-square-foot lease at 410 Tenth Ave., previously known as 460 West 34th Street.

Along with SLG's previously announced lease with First Republic Bank, the building is now 96.2% leased.

In May, SL Green acquired a majority and controlling interest in the building that runs the full block front of Tenth Avenue between 33rd and 34th Streets, near Hudson Yards.

Q4-to-date, SL Green has signed 1,157,104 square feet of office and retail leases.